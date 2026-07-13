Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,661 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 843.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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