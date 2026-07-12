Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,750 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 84,269 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. 26,175,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The stock has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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