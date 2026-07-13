Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,567 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,285,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,034,268 shares of company stock worth $496,462,432. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $187.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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