Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 111,142 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 986.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.8% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5%

TSM stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,565,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,973. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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