Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 211,419 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,458 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,419 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Read Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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