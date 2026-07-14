Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,305 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $185,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.4%

AHR opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here