Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,748 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $349.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.81 and a 200 day moving average of $324.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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