Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $22.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,716 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,749,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,935,671,000 after acquiring an additional 223,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 539,679 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $393.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.31. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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