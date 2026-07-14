Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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