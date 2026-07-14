Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 466 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elbit Systems Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $735.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $798.54 and a 200-day moving average of $786.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $422.84 and a 12 month high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $950.00 to $880.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $725.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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