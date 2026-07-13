Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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