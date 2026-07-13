Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,085 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 104,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 630,652 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,189 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $63.34 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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