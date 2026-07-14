Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $539.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $609.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.78. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $1,099.99.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $788.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $750.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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