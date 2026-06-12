DJE Kapital AG Acquires Shares of 21,700 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 5,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE TPR opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.59 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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