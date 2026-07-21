DJE Kapital AG Has $25.97 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

DJE Kapital AG raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 244.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $291.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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