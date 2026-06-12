DJE Kapital AG Has $330,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

DJE Kapital AG lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,079 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $639.58.

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Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DE stock opened at $569.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.17 and a 200-day moving average of $548.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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