DJE Kapital AG Has $37.27 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 318.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 355,165 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

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