DJE Kapital AG Has $5.84 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

DJE Kapital AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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