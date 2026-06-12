DJE Kapital AG Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

DJE Kapital AG grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 619.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,739 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Adobe were worth $54,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TrustBank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

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Adobe Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.09 and a 1 year high of $416.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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