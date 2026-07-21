DJE Kapital AG Invests $12.16 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,841 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3%

ANET opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.99 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,692,983 shares of company stock worth $452,119,385. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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