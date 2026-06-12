DJE Kapital AG Invests $128.44 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $128,437,000. ASML makes up approximately 3.5% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after buying an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,529.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,365.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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