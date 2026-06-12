DJE Kapital AG Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,500 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 78.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 710 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Las Vegas Sands's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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