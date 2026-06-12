DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SPOT opened at $486.06 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $482.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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