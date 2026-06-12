DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,800 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 935,526 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,612,007 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,008,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,999 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,193 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 891.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,248 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $116.45. The company has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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