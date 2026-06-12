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DJE Kapital AG Purchases 131,882 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
TJX Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • DJE Kapital AG increased its TJX stake by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 131,882 shares and bringing its total holding to 1,016,414 shares worth about $158.0 million.
  • TJX reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.19 versus $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion, up 9.2% year over year.
  • The company continues to return cash to shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, while analysts remain broadly bullish with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

DJE Kapital AG raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.4% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $158,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on TJX, with Erste Group Bank raising FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the off-price retailer can keep growing profits. Erste Group Bank estimate increase
  • Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to benefit from strong fundamentals, including a recent earnings beat, 9.2% revenue growth, and management’s raised margin outlook and buyback plans, which support the case for further upside. TJX earnings and outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. TJX quarterly dividend announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TJX’s strong growth profile and market share gains from department stores added to the bullish narrative around the stock. TJX attracting investor attention
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting TJX hitting a 52-week high reflect continued momentum and investor confidence in the company’s defensive off-price model. TJX hit a 52-week high
  • Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders reapproved the board, auditor, and executive pay at the annual meeting, a routine governance outcome with little direct near-term impact on the stock. TJX shareholders reaffirm board, auditor and executive pay
  • Neutral Sentiment: A recent chairman share sale may get attention, but it appears to be a relatively small insider transaction versus TJX’s large market capitalization and strong operational backdrop. TJX insider selling alert

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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