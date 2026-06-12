DJE Kapital AG Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,627 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 44,909 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,722 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the construction company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Up 5.1%

PWR stock opened at $683.85 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $672.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.06 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Barron's article

Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Yahoo Finance article

Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. MarketBeat article

Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Quiver Quantitative article

Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta’s strong earnings and raised guidance from its latest quarter continue to support the stock, but those results are already well known and may be limiting near-term upside unless new catalysts emerge. Insider Monkey article

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here