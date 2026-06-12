DJE Kapital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

DJE Kapital AG lowered its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,214 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.13% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $51,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,416.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 127,932 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 664,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.4%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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