DJE Kapital AG Sells 116,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DJE Kapital AG lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,041 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 116,256 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Disney analyst estimate raise

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Disney deep value article

Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts.

Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary on recent share-price weakness suggests some market participants remain cautious, citing broader headwinds despite Disney’s attractive valuation and improving fundamentals. Disney share price weakness article

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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