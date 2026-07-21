DJE Kapital AG Sells 92,250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

DJE Kapital AG lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 92,250 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $145,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 127,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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