DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 15,880 AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,880 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 230.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.0%

AeroVironment stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.20 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

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AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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