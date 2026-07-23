DLD Asset Management LP Invests $996,000 in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $996,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of Evolution Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,338,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000.

Evolution Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVOX opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Global Acquisition currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on EVOX

Evolution Global Acquisition Profile

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

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