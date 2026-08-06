DMKC Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

DMKC Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.0% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock worth $1,822,534,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,741,004,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Cummins Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:CMI opened at $651.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.00 and a 52-week high of $737.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.48). Cummins had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $850.00 to $835.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $745.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here