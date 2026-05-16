DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $39,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5%

BMY opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here