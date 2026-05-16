DNB Asset Management AS Has $126.24 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,288.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,425 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,433 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Netflix were worth $126,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,019.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 62,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Netflix by 851.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 262,417 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 234,845 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 899.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here