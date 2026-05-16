DNB Asset Management AS Has $345.49 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $345,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,080 shares of the company's stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $939.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $997.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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