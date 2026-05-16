DNB Asset Management AS Has $43.65 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 486,895 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after buying an additional 2,786,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,631,225,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 897,786 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,741,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,063,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,415 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.84.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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