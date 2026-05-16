DNB Asset Management AS Has $46.83 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $46,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.52.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8%

COF stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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