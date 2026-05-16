DNB Asset Management AS Has $57.93 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,004 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in AT&T were worth $57,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Down 2.5%

T opened at $24.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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