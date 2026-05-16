DNB Asset Management AS Has $60.96 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,794 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 231,511 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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