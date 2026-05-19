DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,036 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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