DNB Asset Management AS Has $78.99 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $78,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The stock has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average is $370.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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