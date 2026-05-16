DNB Asset Management AS Has $85.99 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,284 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

IBM stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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