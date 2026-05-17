DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 21,002 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,783 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.49 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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