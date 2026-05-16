DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,891 shares of the company's stock after selling 694,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Datadog worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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