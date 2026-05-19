DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 422,498 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,115,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 244.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,624,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 1,152,551 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 211.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $346,781.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,276. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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