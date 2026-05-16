DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,163,435 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,163,435 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $84,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $176.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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