DNB Asset Management AS Sells 12,581 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Zscaler by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ZS opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $27,174.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,075.52. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,633,400.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zscaler from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler launched Project AI-Guardian , a new initiative with major global system integrators including Cognizant, EY, HCL, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. The program is aimed at helping enterprises secure AI systems using Zscaler’s Zero Trust and AI security tools, which could expand demand for its platform. Article Title

Zscaler launched , a new initiative with major global system integrators including Cognizant, EY, HCL, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. The program is aimed at helping enterprises secure AI systems using Zscaler’s Zero Trust and AI security tools, which could expand demand for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with recent reports highlighting Zscaler’s strong Q2 results, raised fiscal 2026 guidance, and growing AI-driven demand. Several firms reiterated buy/outperform-style ratings even after modest price-target adjustments. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with recent reports highlighting Zscaler’s strong Q2 results, raised fiscal 2026 guidance, and growing AI-driven demand. Several firms reiterated buy/outperform-style ratings even after modest price-target adjustments. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Zscaler’s rally may still have room to run, supported by momentum traders positioning ahead of upcoming company developments and a stronger risk appetite for cybersecurity names. Article Title

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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