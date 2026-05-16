DNB Asset Management AS Sells 24,608 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.45% of Crown worth $53,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Crown Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,832,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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