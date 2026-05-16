DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,119 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,742 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $138,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,359. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Evercore dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $421.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here