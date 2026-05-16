DNB Asset Management AS Sells 60,562 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,586 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 60,562 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Amphenol were worth $48,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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